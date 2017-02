The Tea Makers

Starting 2008.07.21 and ending in October 2009, I wrote the Tea Makers blog under the nom de plume Fake Ouimet.

Archived postings →

Apology

I unreservedly apologize to workplace victims of Jian Ghomeshi, and to anyone mistreated at the CBC, for the fact that the Tea Makers was not a safe or welcoming place to document such mistreatment.

You were here: fawny.org → Tea Makers